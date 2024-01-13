Antonio Pierce Considered Leading Candidate For Full-Time Position With Raiders

Adam Schefter reports that Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce is now considered the leading candidate for the team’s head coaching vacancy and has the support of several key players on the team.

Schefter adds that one source told him they would be “blown away” if Pierce did not become the team’s new head coach. The Titans have also requested to interview Pierce for their head coach position.

Additionally, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport have reported that Raiders LB Maxx Crosby will request a trade if the team does not bring back Pierce. Many of the players in the Las Vegas locker room are pushing for Pierce to be the head coach, while others are hopeful that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the new hire.

Pierce, 45, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly high school in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023.

We will have more on Pierce, Crosby, and the Raiders as it becomes available.