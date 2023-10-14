Bears Activate CB Kyler Gordon From IR

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears have activated CB Kyler Gordon from injured reserve.
Gordon, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He is in the second year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus.
In 2023, Gordon has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.
We will have more news on Gordon as it becomes available.
