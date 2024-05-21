NFC Notes: T.J. Hockenson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

When asked about Caleb Williams‘ limited amount of experience taking snaps under center, Bears OC Shane Waldron said they want Williams to work on his footwork and master his first step from under center.

“I think the one thing Caleb has shown is that he can be in all sorts of backfield alignments,” Waldron said, via Courtney Cronin. “He did a great job at his pro day, he’s played quarterback his whole life, so I think the biggest thing will be just the footwork and really mastering that first step from under center, something that he’s taken pride in already and really gotten a jump on in this rookie minicamp. But he’s played the position his whole life, just like these other guys have, so I think there’s a good, natural transition. It wasn’t something where Caleb was starting from total scratch with the drops and his footwork.”

Packers

Packers OC Adam Stenavich envisions third-round RB Marshawn Lloyd making an immediate impact on the offensive side of the ball as a change-of-pace back.

“I would like to get him out there as much as possible,” Stenavich said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “He’s got a skill set that’s a little bit different than AJ’s as far as his speed. He’s not quite the bruiser that (Dillon) is, obviously, but he’s got a different type of skill set. So it’ll be nice to get him the ball in space and just see what he can do. I think he’s gonna add a good explosive element to the offense, for sure … I liked his speed. I liked his speed a lot. He had some good runs in OTAs where you saw his burst. He’s got good vision, so I’m really excited about that out of the backfield.”

Vikings

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson admitted it’ll be different to see QB Kirk Cousins in another jersey but plans to treat him no differently than any other opponent.

“It’s gonna be for sure weird to see Kirko in a Falcons jersey,” Hockenson said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He’s one of those guys that’s going to attack his rehab, as well. He’s gonna come back and be the same player he was [before] he was hurt. It’s gonna be, obviously a challenge to go up against him. But we’re in purple now and he’s gonna be on the other side, so we’ll treat him as so.”