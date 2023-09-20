Bears DC Alan Williams Resigns From Position

The Chicago Bears announced that defensive coordinator Alan Williams has submitted his resignation to the team on Wednesday.

Williams issued the following statement:

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCasky family is first-class and second to none. I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and player of which I value the relationships and camaraderie. I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again.”

Williams left the team at the start of the season for what the team referred to as a personal matter.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus has been serving as the team’s defensive coordinator to open the season.

Williams, 53, began his coaching career back in 1992 as the assistant HC/RBs coach at Norview High School. He took his first college job as the RBs coach at William & Mary.

The Buccaneers later hired Williams as a defensive assistant in 2001. From there, He spent 10 years as a DBs coach for the Colts before a brief stint as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator.

After four years with the Lions, Williams returned to the Colts as their DBs/Safeties coach in 2018. Williams joined the Bears last year after Chicago hired Matt Eberflus as head coach.