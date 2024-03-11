Bears Expected To Make ‘Major Push’ To Sign RB D’Andre Swift

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are expected to make a “major push” to sign RB D’Andre Swift.

Schefter adds that Swift is expected to be a primary target for Chicago.

Swift, 25, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019. The Lions selected him with No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit traded Swift to the Eagles last year and e played out the final year of a four-year, $8,538,913 rookie contract that includes a $3,770,118 signing bonus.

In 2023, Swift appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and rushed for 1,049 yards on 229 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 39 receptions for 214 yards receiving and six total touchdowns.

