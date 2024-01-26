Bears Hiring Kerry Joseph As QBs Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears are hiring Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach.

Joseph worked as an assistant QBs coach for the Seahawks under new OC Shane Waldron.

Joseph, 50, five seasons as a player in the NFL for the Bengals and Seahawks. He also spent a number of years the CFL before taking his first coaching with the Saints as an intern in 2014.

From there, Joseph had several stints including some in college before joining the Seahawks as an offensive assistant in 2020. He was promoted to assistant WRs coach before Seattle named him assistant QBs coach in 2022.