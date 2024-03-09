Bears Hosted S Kevin Byard For Free Agent Visit

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears hosted veteran free agent S Kevin Byard for a visit on Friday.

The Eagles recently created $13,031,088 in cap space by releasing him and $1,386,000 in dead money.

Byard, 30, is a former third-round pick by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,237,060 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2.025 million in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $70.5 million extension in 2019.

The Titans reworked Byard’s salary this summer to pay him a base salary of $4 million in 2023. He was set to make a base salary of $9.6 million in 2024, the final year of his contract.

Philadelphia acquired him in October in exchange for 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks along with veteran S Terrell Edmunds.

In 2023, Byard appeared in six games for the Titans and 10 games for the Eagles, recording 122 tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and three pass defenses.

We will have more news on Byard as it becomes available.