Bears Interviewing Panthers OC Thomas Brown For Same Role

According to Joe Person, the Bears are interviewing Panthers OC Thomas Brown today for the same role on their staff.

Teams can block lateral moves but the Panthers are hiring a new coach and likely won’t keep Brown in 2024.

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator this past February.