Bears Interviewing Rams QBs Coach Zac Robinson For OC Job

Albert Breer reports that the Bears are interviewing Rams pass-game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator job on Thursday.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak (Interview)

(Interview) Seahawks OC Shane Waldron (Interview)

(Interview) Kentucky OC/QBs coach Liam Coen (Interview)

(Interview) Former Ravens OC Greg Roman (Interview)

(Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Interview)

(Interview) Eagles assistant Marcus Brady (Interview)

Robinson also has interset from the Saints for their offensive coordinator job.

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.