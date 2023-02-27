Bears ‘Leaning Toward Trading First Overall Pick, Multiple Teams Interested

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are “leaning toward” trading the first overall pick in the draft after receiving inquiries from multiple teams.

The Bears are in an enviable spot to open the draft not only because they have the best pick, but because they don’t need a quarterback.

There has been consistent speculation about Chicago trading down with the Texans, Colts or Panthers as possible trade partners.

Based on the consensus view of this year’s draft class, it would make sense for Chicago to drop back no further than No. 4 overall, so they could secure one of the top defensive line prospects, assuming two quarterbacks are taking in the top-four picks.

There’s some risk here, but this is the kind of trade that would allow the Bears and GM Ryan Poles to add some extra draft picks to continue building out their roster for the years to come.

“We have flexibility where if there’s opportunities where if we can turn that into a lot of players that come in and help us, we can do that,” Poles said last month. “If it’s staying put or really being selective with certain people, we can do that as well. I know my expectation, our expectation, is that we move the needle to be more successful. We can win some of these close games and bring in guys that can impact this football team.”

