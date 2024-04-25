Bears Looking To Trade No. 9 Overall Pick

According to Dianna Russini, the Bears are looking to trade its No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are telling teams they are ready to make a move “for the right price.”

Chicago is set to take Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall but only has three other picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the No. 9, No. 75 in the third round, and No. 122 in the fourth.

We have the Bears taking Texas DT Byron Murphy II at No. 9 overall in one of our recent Mock Drafts, which would put them in prime position to make a trade with the Rams at No. 19. Los Angeles, reportedly, is eager to make a move into the top 10 and could find their replacement for Aaron Donald by making a trade with Chicago.

We also mocked Washington WR Rome Odunze to Chicago. Odunze has recently worked out with Williams and Bears WRs Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore, but moving out of the top 10 might eliminate the possibility of grabbing him.

Murphy, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023.

In three years at Texas, Murphy recorded 70 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 34 career games.

Odunze is considered among the top receivers available in this year’s draft and is projected to be a high first-round pick.

Odunze, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington. He earned Consensus All-American honors in 2023 and was first-team Pac-12 in 2022 and 2023.

During his college career, Odunze recorded 214 receptions for 3,272 yards (15.3 YPC) and 24 touchdowns, to go along with 10 rushing attempts for 40 yards (4.0 YPC) and two touchdowns.