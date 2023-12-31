Bears Officially Secure No. 1 Pick In 2024 Draft With Panthers’ Loss

The Chicago Bears officially clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Sunday with the Panthers’ loss to the Jaguars.

This is the second straight year the Bears will hold the No. 1 overall pick. Last year, Chicago traded down from the top spot with the Panthers, who moved up to select QB Bryce Young.

There has been a lot of speculation about what the Bears may elect to do this time around after trading the pick last year.

Chicago has Justin Fields in place at quarterback and the team has been playing better and better football as the season has played out. However, the 2024 draft class has some appealing quarterback prospects in Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, which will force the Bears to at least consider moving on Fields, who will be in line for a contract extension.

Going with a rookie quarterback would allow the Bears to reset their quarterback salary and allow them to trade Fields for draft compensation.

It remains to be seen what the Bears will do, but they have a number of appealing options because of the trade with the Panthers.

As for Carolina, the first-year results with Young have been disappointing, to say the least. He has had some moments in recent weeks, but it hasn’t been what many would expect from the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.