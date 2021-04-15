Raiders, Bears, Browns & Giants Players Vote Not To Attend OTAs

Update:

The NFLPA issued the following statement from the Raiders’ players about their plans to skip OTAs this year.

A statement from the Las Vegas Raiders players: pic.twitter.com/OUQqvsphGp — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

The Cleveland Browns have also joined the list of teams skipping OTAs this year. Here’s their statement, via the NFLPA:

A statement from the Cleveland Browns players: pic.twitter.com/VI71lJXWeA — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

Later in the day the Giants players also released a statement saying they will not attend voluntary OTAs.

A statement from the New York Giants players: pic.twitter.com/MivsA9Ktcs — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

In a statement released through the NFL Player’s Association, the players for the Chicago Bears announced the majority of them have voted not to attend OTAs starting next week.

A statement from the Chicago Bears players: pic.twitter.com/AQNAqQwsQ2 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 15, 2021

The Bears are the sixth team to have players announce through the NFLPA they won’t attend OTAs.

The full list includes:

Broncos

Buccaneers

Lions

Seahawks

Patriots

Bears

Browns

Giants

Raiders

Other teams will likely join this group in the coming days.

The NFL and NFLPA have been negotiating for what OTAs will look like this offseason. Last year, everything was virtual due to the pandemic and the NFLPA has been pushing for that to remain the case in 2021, citing lower injury rates last season.

However, with the vaccine becoming more readily available and cases falling in many parts of the country, the NFL had been showing indications it wanted to go back to having at least some portion of in-person and on-field work for OTAs, set to start later this month.

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter called last week for players to boycott OTAs in response.

OTAs are not mandatory but some players have workout bonuses and other contract details that hinge on attendance at OTAs.

It remains to be seen if other players or teams will follow suit.

We’ll have more on OTAs as the news is available.