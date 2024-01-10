Bears Request Interview With Seahawks OC Shane Waldron For Vacant OC Position

The Chicago Bears have requested an interview with Seahawks OC Shane Waldron for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero.

Chicago opted to retain HC Matt Eberflus but fired OC Luke Getsy.

Waldron, 44, began his coaching career with the Patriots as an offensive quality control coach in 2008 before bouncing around the college ranks with UMass from 2012-2015.

Washington signed him to become their offensive quality control coach in 2016 before joining the Rams in 2017 as their TEs coach. He was soon promoted to passing game coordinator the following season.

From there, the Seahawks hired Waldron as their offensive coordinator back in 2021.

In 2023, the Seahawks offense ranked No. 21 in total yards, No. 17 in points scored, No. 28 in rushing yards and No. 14 in passing yards.