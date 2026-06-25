Bears Seeking Extension For RT Darnell Wright Before Camp

According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Bears would like to lock up RT Darnell Wright to a long-term deal before the start of training camp.

That historically has been when this Bears regime likes to get contract extensions done. Wright is coming off a second-team All-Pro selection and had his fifth-year option picked up this offseason.

The top of the tackle market is around $28 to $30 million a year, which is probably where Wright is going to slot in.

Wright, 24, played four years at Tennessee and was named first-team All-SEC as a senior in 2022. The Bears selected Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Wright was entering the final year of his four-year, $22,592,312 contract that includes a $13,430,772 signing bonus when the Bears exercised his fifth-year option worth $19.072 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Wright appeared in 16 games and made 16 starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 tackle out of 84 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Wright as the news is available.