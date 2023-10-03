Bears Signing S Duron Harmon Off Ravens’ Practice Squad

Brad Biggs reports that the Bears are expected to sign veteran S Duron Harmon off of the Ravens’ practice squad on Tuesday.

Harmon, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,711,100 rookie contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a new four-year, $17 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his contract when New England traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Harmon signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal in 2021, then signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2022. The Ravens signed him to their practice squad last month.

In 2022, Harmon appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 86 total tackles, no tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and five pass defenses.