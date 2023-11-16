Bears Waive RB Darrynton Evans

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve waived RB Darrynton Evans.

Evans, 25, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that included an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him last year.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers and he was on and off of their roster in 2022. Evans signed on with the Colts in March but was waived a few months later. He had stints with the Bills and Dolphins before rejoining the Bears midseason.

In 2023, Evans has appeared in five games for the Bears and rushed for 105 on 30 carries and one touchdowns to go along with seven receptions for 49 yards receiving.