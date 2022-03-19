Bengals & Dolphins Making ‘Strong Push’ To Sign La’el Collins

Tyler Dragon reports that both the Bengals and the Dolphins are making a strong push to sign former Cowboys RT La’el Collins, adding that Collins made with the Bengals on Friday.

Other teams linked to Collins since it became clear he would not be back in Dallas include the Jaguars and Broncos.

Collins, 28, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut.

In 2021, Collins appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys, making 10 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 15 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Collins as the news is available.