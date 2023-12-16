Bengals DT D.J. Reader Carted Off With Right Quad Injury

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bengals DT D.J. Reader specifically suffered a “potentially significant quad injury.”

Reader had an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, so the team likely has a good idea of the severity of the issue.

Bengals DT D.J. Reader was carted off during the first quarter of Sunday’s game with a right knee injury.

Cincinnati has already ruled Reader out for the game.

Reader was hurt while being blocked on a run play.

Reader, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2023, Reader has appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and made 13 starts, recording 34 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.