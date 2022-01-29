Bengals HC Zac Taylor In Line For Contract Extension This Offseason

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Bengals HC Zac Taylor is “very likely” to receive a contract extension this offseason.

La Canfora says that Taylor is very well regarded by ownership and the locker room and has been embraced by the fanbase.

Beyond that, Taylor completely turned around the Bengals and helped them win their first playoff game in 31 years. The team is now one step from the Super Bowl, so an extension seems like a pretty obvious move from Cincinnati.

La Canfora says Taylor should receive a “significant” extension that recognizes his work.

Taylor, 38, began his coaching career at Texas A&M back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He was later hired by the Dolphins as their assistant QBs coach in 2012 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

The University of Cincinnati hired Taylor as their QBs coach/offensive coordinator for the 2016 season and he later joined the Rams as their assistant WRs coach in 2017. Taylor was promoted to QBs coach in 2018 then hired by the Bengals as their head coach in 2019.

During his three years, Taylor has compiled a record of 16-32-1 (33.7 percent) and one postseason appearance.