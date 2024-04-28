AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor took DE Trey Hendrickson‘s trade request in stride and said he anticipated the veteran being on the team this season: “You let Trey voice his concerns. I’m listening. I’ve got an open ear to him. I love Trey. I’ve told Trey that. We want Trey to play here next year for us. He’s gonna play here next year for us. He’s gonna have success, and we’re gonna have success and I’m excited for that.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns third-round G Zak Zinter said he’s fully recovered from his leg injury last season at Michigan: “I’m great. I’m ready to roll.” (Camryn Justice)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta is excited to have LB Kyle Van Noy back with the team.

“First, we were very excited to bring Kyle [Van Noy] back,” DeCosta said, via Ravens Wire. “It was a great experience for us last year with Kyle, and I think Kyle would say the same. He’s certainly a player that helped us quite a bit. [I] love his mentality, leadership, physicality that he brings [and] versatility as a player. I think it’s great to have a veteran in the [outside linebacker] room. We do have a lot of younger guys. We have a lot younger guys that we think have a lot of potential, and we would expect those guys to reach their potential this year. We’re very excited about all those young players. We’ve seen some quality play. We’ve seen some flashes of quality play, and we’re very excited. We can’t wait to get started.”