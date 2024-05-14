Browns Claim OT Kellen Diesch, Sign WR Jalen Camp

The Browns announced on Tuesday that they have claimed OT Kellen Diesch off of waivers from the Steelers and are also signing WR Jalen Camp.

In an additional move, the team is also waiving K Lucas Havrisik.

Diesch, 24, transferred to Arizona State from Texas A&M and was later named second-team All-Pac-12. He went undrafted in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins waived Diesch coming out of training camp and he caught on with the Bears on the practice squad. He spent 2022 on the practice squad and returned on a futures deal in 2023, but was waived again.

Diesch signed with the Steelers practice squad and finished out the year. He signed a futures deal for the 2024 season but was recently waived by the team before being claimed by Cleveland.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.