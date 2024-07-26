BREAKING: Packers Signing Jordan Love To Four-Year $220M Extension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have signed QB Jordan Love to a four-year $220 million contract.

Love receives a record $75 million signing bonus and $155 million in fully guaranteed money.

At $55 million per year, Love is tied with Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow. However, it won’t be surprising if someone like Dak Prescott tops these numbers at some point in the eight months or so.

Love had been sitting out of training camp practice while the two parties negotiated a long-term deal. However, all indications were that a deal was close to being done and it looks like they were able to strike a deal shortly after Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a new deal with the Dolphins.

Love’s rise towards being the highest-pain player in the NFL has been meteoric, as just a year ago, he remained a big mystery. He ultimately led Green Bay to the playoffs and a first-round upset of the Cowboys.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Love appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He added 50 carries for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.