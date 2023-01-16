Bengals LT Jonah Williams Dislocated His Kneecap

According to Ian Rapoport, the injury that knocked Bengals LT Jonah Williams out of Sunday night’s playoff game against the Ravens was a dislocated kneecap.

He adds Williams is having an MRI to determine how much damage was caused and how much time he’ll have to miss.

It would obviously be a big loss for the Bengals to be without their starting left tackle during their postseason run, however long that is.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He is in the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option this offseason which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and made 16 starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 63 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.