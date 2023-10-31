Bengals Not Expected To Trade WR Tee Higgins, Despite Interest From Other Teams

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that teams have expressed interest in trades for Bengals WR Tee Higgins leading up to today’s deadline.

However, Fowler says the Bengals are not expected to trade Higgins in the coming hours.

Higgins will be one of the best available free agents next year and is a candidate for the franchise tag.

It figures to be difficult for the Bengals to sign Higgins and fellow WR JaMar Chase to long-term deals, so you cane expect to hear more about Higgins future in Cincinnati in the coming months.

Higgins, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Higgins has appeared in six games for the Bengals and caught 19 passes for 218 yards receiving and two touchdowns.