Bengals OC Brian Callahan Has Second Interviews With Falcons, Panthers & Titans

According to Tom Pelissero, Bengals OC Brian Callahan has been asked to interview a second time with the Falcons, Panthers and Titans, indicating he’s a finalist for their coaching vacancies.

This indicates a significant level of interest in Callahan, who has been with Cincinnati for the past four seasons.

While he’s up against multiple big-name coaches for the Atlanta job, reports indicate the Falcons still view things as “wide open” which is another sign that Callahan impressed them in his first interview.

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2023, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.

