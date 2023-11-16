Bengals Rule QB Joe Burrow Out With Right Wrist Injury

Bengals QB Joe Burrow exited the game with a wrist injury on his throwing arm and has been ruled out by the team for the rest of the game.

Burrow, 26, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2023, Burrow has appeared in nine games for the Bengals and completed 67% percent of his passes for 2,208 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 30 carries for 81 yards.

We’ll have more on Burrow as the news is available.