Bengals & Tee Higgins Not Close On Contract Extension

Kelsey Conway reports the Bengals and WR Tee Higgins are “not close/never got close” on a contract extension.

Conway notes an extension for Higgins is not expected before Sunday’s game unless something “shocking” happens over the next 24 hours.

Higgins has become a highly productive receiver throughout his career in Cincinnati and will be due a sizeable payday in his next contract.

Higgins, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Higgins appeared in 16 games and recorded 74 receptions on 109 targets for 1,029 yards (13.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.