Bengals WR Tee Higgins Unlikely To Play Thursday

According to Adam Schefter, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is viewed as a long shot to play in the upcoming Thursday night game against the Ravens.

Higgins injured his hamstring in practice last Wednesday and missed Week 10’s loss to the Texans.

The upcoming 10-day break before the Bengals play again in Week 12 could give Higgins some time to make it back into the lineup.

Higgins, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

Higgins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Higgins has appeared in seven games for the Bengals and 27 passes for 328 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.