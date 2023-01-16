Bill O’Brien ‘Primary Target’ For Patriots’ OC Job

According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports, former Texans head coach and current Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is the “primary target” for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job.

Curren says there is “unanimity on all sides that O’Brien’s the best person for the job,” even though there are other candidates being considered. O’Brien previously held the job has previously worked with QB Mac Jones at Alabama.

In fact, Curran says “it would be an upset” if O’Brien doesn’t get the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job at this point.

However, Curran admits that the situation with Joe Judge and Patt Patricia remains a “tender aspect” to watch. It remains to be seen whether Judge and Patricia will remain on the offensive staff or be relocated elsewhere.

Bill Belichick has made it clear that coaching changes are coming this offseason and O’Brien seems to check a lot of boxes for the Patriots.

O’Brien, 53, was hired by the Texans back in 2014 after spending a few years at Penn State. O’Brien had one year remaining on his five-year contract when he signed a new five-year contract back in 2018.

Alabama hired O’Brien as their offensive coordinator last year. O’Brien was with the Patriots from 2007-2011, beginning as an offensive assistant until becoming their offensive coordinator.

During his seven years as Texans’ head coach, O’Brien led the team to a record of 52-48 (52 percent), which includes four trips to the playoffs and a 2-4 postseason record overall.

We will have more news on O’Brien as it becomes available.