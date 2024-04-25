Vikings & Patriots Inquired About Trade For Justin Herbert

The Vikings and Patriots reached out to the Chargers about QB Justin Herbert‘s availability, according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter added that the response was “very quickly, ‘a flat no.‘”

Herbert, 26, was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Chargers. He signed a four-year, $26,578,754 rookie contract that included a $16,890,003 signing bonus.

The Chargers picked Herbert’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season before signing him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension.

In 2023, Herbert appeared in 13 games for the Chargers, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.