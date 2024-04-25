Draft Rumors: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the Bills will “broach” the possibility of trading up for Texas WR Xavier Worthy, while the Dolphins may be another team to consider making a move for the receiver.
Dolphins
- Spotskeeda’s Tony Pauline reports the Dolphins may be a team that will consider trading up for Texas WR Xavier Worthy, while the Bills will “broach” the possibility of trading up for the receiver.
Jets
- Per Todd McShay, the Jets are targeting the “best available weapon” on offense at pick number ten or a long-term OL option.
Patriots
- According to Todd McShay, the Patriots are “highly likely” to stay at pick three and take UNC QB Drake Maye.
- The only way New England would move back is for a massive haul or if they also have a trade to move back up and take Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. (McShay)
