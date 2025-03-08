Bills Re-Signing LS Reid Ferguson To Four-Year Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Bills are re-signing LS Reid Ferguson to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2029.

Ferguson, 30, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2016. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Buffalo brought Ferguson back on a futures contract the following year, and he was in line to be an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 when the Bills signed him to a three-year deal. He was entering the final year of his contract.

He last signed a three-year extension with the team back in May of 2021.

In 2024, Ferguson appeared in all 17 games for the Bills.