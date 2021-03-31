Bills Sign LB Marquel Lee

The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that they’ve signed LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

Signed LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/4h8cyyyi3z — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 31, 2021

Lee, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2017 out of Wake Forest. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.65 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Raiders released him coming out of training camp.

Lee, unfortunately, sat out the 2020 season.

In 2019, Lee appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles.