Nearly A Dozen Teams Exploring Trading Up In First Round, Including Patriots

According to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, there are 10 teams he’s heard could look to move up in the first round on Thursday. Those teams include:

Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Detroit Lions Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Houston Texans

Schrager adds New England would be looking to move back into the end of Round 1 from the early second to potentially get a wide receiver.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots “have explored” using the No. 34 to jump into the back half of the first round.

The Patriots have a ton of needs still, including a starting outside receiver and a left tackle, both of which are premium positions. It’s a good year for both, however, and it’s possible a player the Patriots like slides within range late in the first round.

New England has the No. 3 pick and at this stage of the game appears set to use it on a quarterback, though a trade down technically remains possible until they send in the pick.

NBC Sports’ Tom Curran previously reported that it would take an enormous offer to get the Patriots to trade the No. 3 pick at this point, more than three first-round picks.

Curran explains the Patriots have reached a consensus that either LSU QB Jayden Daniels or North Carolina QB Drake Maye have potential as future high-level starters, and one of them will be available when they pick at No. 3.

To pass on a potential franchise starter, Curran says the Patriots would need more than the precedent of three first-round picks that’s been set for major trades up in the draft in recent years.

We’ll have more on the Patriots and the 2024 NFL Draft as the news is available.