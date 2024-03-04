BREAKING: Broncos Cutting Russell Wilson

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are cutting QB Russell Wilson.

This has been the expected outcome for some time now and officially closes the chapter between the two sides.

Broncos GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton released a statement confirming the news.

We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13. A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024

Wilson and the Broncos will each go their separate ways this offseason now, Wilson to search for a new starting job and the Broncos to try again to find a long-term starter.

Wilson is already guaranteed $39 million in 2024 from the Broncos. His 2025 salary becomes guaranteed on March 18, so Denver will cut him with a June 1 designation at the start of the new league year to avoid that and help manage the $85 million dead money hit.

From there, Wilson will look for his next team. He’s made it clear he plans to play in 2024 and because of how much the Broncos still owe him, he likely will be available for the veteran minimum for whichever team wants him.

Here’s an in-depth look at which teams would make the most sense for Wilson.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wilson and the Broncos’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.