Broncos Sign Three Draft Picks

The Denver Broncos have signed 2024 draft selections in fifth-round RB Audric Estime, seventh-round G Nick Gargiulo and seventh-round WR Devaughn Vele, according to Mike Klis.
These are the first picks the Broncos have signed up to this point:
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|12
|Bo Nix”}”>Bo Nix
|QB
|3
|76
|Jonah Elliss”}”>Jonah Elliss
|DE
|4
|102
|Troy Franklin”}”>Troy Franklin
|WR
|5
|145
|Kris Abrams-Draine”}”>Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|5
|147
|Audric Estime
|RB
|Signed
|7
|235
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|Signed
|7
|256
|Nick Gargiulo
|C
|Signed
Estime, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos.
Estime is projected to sign a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,120 signing bonus with Denver.
During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.
