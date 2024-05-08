Broncos Sign Three Draft Picks

The Denver Broncos have signed 2024 draft selections in fifth-round RB Audric Estime, seventh-round G Nick Gargiulo and seventh-round WR Devaughn Vele, according to Mike Klis.

These are the first picks the Broncos have signed up to this point:

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 12 Bo Nix”}”>Bo Nix QB 3 76 Jonah Elliss”}”>Jonah Elliss DE 4 102 Troy Franklin”}”>Troy Franklin WR 5 145 Kris Abrams-Draine”}”>Kris Abrams-Draine CB 5 147 Audric Estime RB Signed 7 235 Devaughn Vele WR Signed 7 256 Nick Gargiulo C Signed

Estime, 20, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos.

Estime is projected to sign a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,120 signing bonus with Denver.

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.