Cowboys Release WR Martavis Bryant, Has Interest From Other Teams

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys released WR Martavis Bryant on Wednesday.

Pelissero also reports Bryant has interest around the league and is expected to have visits scheduled with other teams soon.

Bryant, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. After three years in Pittsburgh, he was traded to the Raiders before the 2018 season.

The Raiders released Bryant coming out of the preseason only to re-sign him a few weeks later. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Bryant has been suspended multiple times for substance abuse violations. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in 2021.

Bryant also joined the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League and most recently had a stint in the XFL.

The Cowboys signed him to their practice squad back in November and re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

For his NFL career, Bryant appeared in 44 games for the Steelers and Raiders, catching 145 passes for 2,183 yards receiving and 17 touchdowns. He also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown over the course of four seasons.