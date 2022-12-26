Broncos Fire HC Nathaniel Hackett

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have fired HC Nathaniel Hackett.

Denver apparently reached its breaking point with Hackett, as a dismal season hit a new low point with a 51-14 loss to a woeful Rams squad.

The team confirmed the news and released a statement from new ownership.

We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 26, 2022

Hackett, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett will finish with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos.