BREAKING: Cowboys Trading WR Amari Cooper To Browns

Josina Anderson first reported that the Browns were working on a trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper.

Adam Schefter confirms that the Browns are trading a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick for Cooper and a sixth-round pick.

The Cowboys had been shopping Cooper ahead of free agency with reports saying he would likely be released if no deal surfaced.

The Browns could clearly use help at receiver and Cooper will give them a No. 1 receiving option to work with from here.

Trading Cooper will result in $16 million of cap savings for the Cowboys while creating $6 million of dead money for the 2022 season.

Cooper, 27, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

Cooper is set to make a base salary of $20 million in 2022.

In 2021, Cooper appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 68 passes for 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.