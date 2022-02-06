Dolphins Hire Mike McDaniel As New Head Coach

Update:

The Miami Dolphins have already announced Mike McDaniel as their next head coach.

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are working on a deal with 49ers’ OC Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach.

Indications had been that McDaniel was the guy to beat for the Dolphins’ job, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore was also a finalist for the position.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Dolphins:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Finalist)

(Finalist) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Finalist)

(Finalist) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Finalist)

(Finalist) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Saints DC Dennis Allen

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell

McDaniel, 37, began his coaching career as an intern with the Broncos in 2005. He’s worked as an assistant with the Texans, Washington, Browns and Falcons before joining the 49ers in 2017 as their run-game coordinator.

McDaniel was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the 49ers’ offense ranked No. 7 in total yards, No. 13 in points scored, No. 7 in rushing yards and No. 12 in passing yards.