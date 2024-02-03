BREAKING: Kliff Kingsbury Withdraws Himself From Consideration For Raiders OC Job

Adam Schefter reports that per his agent, former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury has withdrawn himself from consideration for the offensive coordinator position in Las Vegas.

Kingsbury has drawn interest from multiple teams this offseason for their coordinator jobs. He was expected to be hired by the Raiders but it now appears this isn’t the case.

Kingsbury, 44, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the QB coach.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.