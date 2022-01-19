Broncos Complete Interview With Patriots ILBs Coach Jerod Mayo For HC Job

The Denver Broncos announced that they have completed their interview with Patriots’ ILBs coach Jerod Mayo for their head coach job.

We've completed our interview with Patriots Inside Linebackers Coach Jerod Mayo for our head coaching position.

Here is an updated list of candidates in the Broncos search for a new head coach:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Mayo, 35, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

He joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019.