Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones Expected To Have Strong Market

According to Tom Pelissero and James Palmer, Broncos DT Dre’Mont Jones is expected to do quite well for himself when free agency opens next week.

Pelissero says Jones figures to have multiple suitors as a 26-year-old interior pass rusher who was fairly productive in his first season as a starter. He adds Jones could make as much as $18 million a season in the end.

Palmer notes the Broncos wanted to keep Jones and have been trying to get a deal done, but the price is going up. Denver elected not to use the franchise tag which would have been $18.937 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

However, now Jones has the chance to test his value on the open market.

Jones, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019 out of Ohio State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,586,404 rookie contract that included a $1,066,404 signing bonus.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 47 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

