Broncos Giving RFA OLB Malik Reed Original Round Tender

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are tendering restricted free agent OLB Malik Reed at the original round level.

This is somewhat surprising given Reed is a former undrafted free agent and Denver would be entitled to no compensation if another team gives him an offer sheet. Reed has 13 sacks the past two seasons.

They do have the right of first refusal, however, and will be able to match any interest Reed received.

The original round tender will be $2.4 million in 2022.

Reed, 25, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 87 edge defender out of 107 qualifying players.