Broncos Had Private Workout With Oregon QB Bo Nix

According to Albert Breer, the Broncos did a lot of work on Oregon QB Bo Nix during the ramp-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, including sending HC Sean Payton and a contingent of Denver staff members to Eugene, Oregon for a workout last month on March 18.

Breer also reports Denver had an hour-long Zoom session with Nix on March 7.

However, Breer points out that the Broncos being without a second-round pick could make things difficult for them.

Nix has reportedly visited with several teams including the Giants, Raiders, and Seahawks.

Nix, 24, was a three-year starter at Auburn before transferring to Oregon and starting his final two years. He holds the NCAA record for most career starts at 61 and was named first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former Cowboys QB Tony Romo.

During his five-year college career, Nix completed 66.4 percent of his pass attempts for 15,352 yards, 113 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He added 405 carries for 1,613 yards (4.0 YPC) and 38 touchdowns, plus two catches, 38 yards and a touchdown.