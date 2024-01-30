Broncos Hiring Former Saints OC Pete Carmichael

According to Jeff Duncan, former Saints OC Pete Carmichael will join the Broncos on the offensive coaching staff.

This does not come as a big surprise, as it reunites Carmichael with Broncos HC Sean Payton. The two were together for Payton’s entire New Orleans tenure.

Duncan adds Carmichael’s role has yet to be determined exactly but he could potentially be a senior offensive assistant.

Carmichael, 52, began his coaching career back in 1994 at New Hampshire. His first NFL coaching experience came with the Browns in 2000 when he was hired as their TEs coach.

Carmichael worked for Washington and the Chargers before being hired by the Saints as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 and has remained in the post ever since.

In 2023, the Saints ranked No. 14 in total offense, No. 11 in passing yards, No. 21 in rushing yards, and No. 9 in scoring.