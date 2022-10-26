Broncos Looking For Significant Compensation For OLB Bradley Chubb, Extension Would Factor Into Deal

Jordan Schultz reports multiple teams are calling the Broncos about a potential trade for OLB Bradley Chubb.

Schultz notes not only would Denver need significant compensation to part with Chubb, but the player’s agents are also involved in talks, as an acquiring team would need assurances Chubb would sign an extension with them.

Chubb is in the final year of his deal and an extension could even be a part of trade talks. This past April, the Eagles worked out an extension with WR A.J. Brown that was executed immediately after acquiring him from the Titans.

The Broncos could also have Chubb in their future plans as well, so this is a situation to watch ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Broncos are short on picks after the trade for QB Russell Wilson, so they could stand to reload if good offers are on the table for some of their top players. A loss to the Jaguars on Sunday would drop them to 2-6 on the season.

Chubb, 26, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which will cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Chubb has appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 18 edge defender out of 112 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Broncos and Chubb as the news is available.