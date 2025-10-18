Broncos Make Three PS Moves Including Re-Signing QB Sam Ehlinger

The Denver Broncos have re-signed QB Sam Ehlinger to their practice squad and released WR Thayer Thomas and DB A.J. Woods from the unit. 

Here’s the Broncos’ updated practice squad:

  1. LB Levelle Bailey
  2. WR Michael Bandy
  3. TE Caleb Lohner
  4. G Joe Michalski
  5. DT Jordan Miller
  6. WR A.T. Perry
  7. DB Jaden Robinson
  8. DB Keidron Smith
  9. DB Reese Taylor
  10. LB Jordan Turner
  11. DB Delarrin Turner-Yell
  12. TE Patrick Murtagh (international)
  13. RB Deuce Vaughn
  14. WR Samori Toure
  15. T Karsen Barnhart
  16. LB Garrett Nelson
  17. QB Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger, 26, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2020 and honorable mention in 2018-2019. 

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus. 

He played out that deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed on with the Broncos this offseason. Denver promoted him to the active roster in September. 

In 2022, Ehlinger appeared in four games for the Colts and completed 64 of 101 pass attempts (63.4 percent) for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He added 17 rush attempts for 87 yards. 

