Broncos Officially Hire Pete Carmichael & Jim Leonhard

The Denver Broncos officially announced the hire of Pete Carmichael as Senior Offensive Assistant and Jim Leonhard as Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs coach.

Carmichael, 52, began his coaching career back in 1994 at New Hampshire. His first NFL coaching experience came with the Browns in 2000 when he was hired as their TEs coach.

Carmichael worked for Washington and the Chargers before being hired by the Saints as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 and has remained in the post ever since.

In 2023, the Saints ranked No. 14 in total offense, No. 11 in passing yards, No. 21 in rushing yards, and No. 9 in scoring.

Leonhard, 41, placed 10 seasons in the NFL for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, Saints, and Browns. He was hired as the defensive backs coach at Wisconsin for the 2016 season.

Wisconsin promoted Leonhard to defensive coordinator the following year and he remained in the role until the 2022 season when he took over as the interim head coach.

Leonhard finished with a record of 5-3 as the interim coach at Wisconsin in 2022. He joined the Illinois coaching staff for the 2023 season.